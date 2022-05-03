Advertisement

Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will immediately call for a special legislative session if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Noem tweeted her intentions Monday night following a Politico report suggesting that the nation’s highest court could be poised to overturn the ruling.

South Dakota is one of 13 states with a so-called trigger law that would make abortion illegal immediately if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The only exception to the state law, which the legislature passed in 2005, is if the life of the mother is in jeopardy.

The governor’s tweet did not specify what actions she would like to see the legislature take. It simply said she would call for the special session “to save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota.”

Abortion remains legal in South Dakota for the time being, as the Supreme Court opinion leaked to Politico is a draft, and not a formal decision.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near Sheldon, IA sends multiple people to the hospital
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Chief Justice Roberts confirms authenticity of leaked draft opinion in abortion case, orders investigation
Sioux Gateway Airport
SkyWest will continue servicing Sioux Gateway Airport until a replacement is found

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Sophie & Lexie
Dog Walk Forecast: Sophie & Lexie
The rest of today you can expect decreasing cloud cover and a bit of warmth to return to the...
Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus's Tuesday Morning Forecast
IA DNR Vet on Bird Flu in Humans
Iowa DNR veterinarian says bird flu “is not a major human concern at this time” - clipped version
Baby chicks at a farm
Iowa DNR veterinarian says bird flu “is not a major human concern at this time”