NW Iowa communities pursue “Destination Iowa” plan to connect regional recreation trails

Five regional communities are joining forces to apply for state grant funding to help connect regional recreation trails.(ktiv)
By Matt Breen
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Five regional communities are joining forces to apply for state grant funding to help connect regional recreation trails.

Led by Sioux City’s Parks & Rec Department, and The Siouxland Initiative, the communities of Le Mars, Merrill, Hinton, Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff have pledged their cooperation to make their application-- to the “Destination Iowa” grant program-- more attractive and competitive.

It will cost $19-million to connect the trails in these communities. The state requires $11.4-million must be raised locally to access state matching funds of $7.6-million. Right now, less than $250,000 needs to be raised to meet the state’s conditional baseline.

Applications will be accepted starting May 9th.

