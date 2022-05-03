NW Iowa communities pursue “Destination Iowa” plan to connect regional recreation trails

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Five regional communities are joining forces to apply for state grant funding to help connect regional recreation trails.

Led by Sioux City’s Parks & Rec Department, and The Siouxland Initiative, the communities of Le Mars, Merrill, Hinton, Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff have pledged their cooperation to make their application-- to the “Destination Iowa” grant program-- more attractive and competitive.

It will cost $19-million to connect the trails in these communities. The state requires $11.4-million must be raised locally to access state matching funds of $7.6-million. Right now, less than $250,000 needs to be raised to meet the state’s conditional baseline.

Applications will be accepted starting May 9th.

