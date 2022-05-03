Advertisement

Planet Fitness offers high school teens free workouts all summer

Planet Fitness has announced an initiative for teens ages 14-19 to work out for free all summer.
By WXIX staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WXIX/Gray News) - Planet Fitness is offering free workouts to high schoolers ages 14-19 this summer.

The offer is good at all of Planet Fitness’s 2,200 locations from May 16-Aug. 31.

Need more motivation? All participants who sign up starting May 16 are automatically entered into the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes.

Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state (and the District of Columbia), and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.

These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.

It’s part of the High School Summer Pass initiative, formerly the Teen Summer Challenge, which was launched in 2019 and saw more than 900,000 teens sign up and complete more than 5.5 million workouts over the summer.

You can pre-register here.

Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

A Planet Fitness spokesperson cites a study that says less than 15% of teens met the 60-minute daily physical activity recommendation during the pandemic.

A national study commissioned by Planet Fitness further found 93% of American teens want to stay healthy and active but lack motivation or access.

The High School Summer Pass is envisioned as a solution when school sports programs, gym classes and after-school activities wind down.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic,” said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer at Planet Fitness.

“Our study found that nearly all (92%) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

