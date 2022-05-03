Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Vintage aircraft will be coming to Sioux City to raise awareness of the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation.

The aircraft include the Ford Tri-Motor from May 12 to 15 and the B-17, B-18 and T-6 aircraft from July 18 to 23.

According to the museum, the Tri-Motor was first built in 1928 and used as a passenger aircraft. The B-17 was flown from Sioux City during World War II.

Rick Alter, the museum’s board president, says anyone who takes a ride will experience an aircraft way different than today’s jetliners.

“Yeah, it’s a completely different experience, the Ford is slow and noisy. The B-17 is pretty fast. And it’s actually noisy enough inside there that they give you earplugs to wear,” said Alter.

Details on flight costs are available here. If you take a ride on any of the aircraft you will also receive free admission to the museum

