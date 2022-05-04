Around Siouxland: Mid America Museum Aviation and Transportation Fly on the Ford

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Ford airplane is stopping in Sioux City.

Fly on the Ford is a chance to look at or even ride Liberty, the 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B, serial No. 8. According to the museum, if you buy a ticket to the plane, you will get free entrance to the muesem

Mid America Museum Aviation and Transportation Fly on the Ford will be May 12 to the 15 at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City.

If you need more information, you can visit their website here.

