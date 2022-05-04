Advertisement

Cloudy skies take over Siouxland Wednesday with rain chances on the horizon

Throughout the day today we will warm up to the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. In...
By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds have taken over Siouxland as we start our Wednesday morning. Lows dipping into the 30s for many of us as well.

Throughout the day today we will warm up to the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. In western and southern Siouxland there are chances for light rain showers by this afternoon, otherwise staying cloudy. Winds will stay at bay today from the east between 5 and10 miles per hour.

The better chance for rain and possibly a few thunderstorms will be late in the evening and overnight tonight. Overnight lows falling into the 40s with a light eastern breeze.

Thursday looks to be dominated by rain showers across the region.

For a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon!

