GPAC Softball Championship Tournament gets underway, Mount Marty advances to pod final

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a season of standings flipping back and forth and a lot of uncertainty, the 2022 GPAC Softball Championship Tournament is underway. Split up into two pods, the top eight teams in the conference started to battle today, and we’ll starting things out in Orange City.

In the Northwestern Pod, the host #2 Red Raiders won easily over #7 Concordia in their first round game 8-0 in five innings. NWC combined for 12 hits on the game, and combined for 8 RBIs to get the job done and move on in the winners bracket.

#3 Mount Marty also played some great softball in their first round matchup over #6 College of Saint Mary, as they won handsomely 15-3. A big part of the Lancers success came off the bat of Karlee Arnold, as she went 3-3 from the plate, scored three runs, and drove in eight in the win.

These two met in the final game of the day, where the winner would move on to the pod championship game on Thursday. Lancers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but the Red Raiders answered right back and cut the deficit to 2-1. After another two runs were plated by Mount Marty in the 6th to make it 4-1, NWC played the cat and mouse game again and brought back another two runs of their own to make it 4-3 going into the 7th inning. One final run came across for the Lancers as the dagger in this one, and Mount Marty moves on to the pod final on Thursday with a 5-3 victory.

Down at the Midland Pod, both Morningside and Dordt were in action on Wednesday. the #8 Defender met #1-seed Midland in the first matchup of the day, where they fell narrowly 2-1.

The #4 Mustangs bet #5 Jamestown in their opening round game, where they were able to overcome the Jimmies 4-1 and move on to play the Warriors. But they would not get so lucky in game two, as they fell 3-0 to top-ranked Midland. Mustangs still not done yet, as they have another shot to get to the pod final as they move to the loser’s bracket and play the winner of Dordt/Jamestown in the semi-finals on Thursday.

