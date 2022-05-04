Advertisement

Heelan Sweeps in rivalry games, North Stars down SBL

By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - USHL

Waterloo 0 Sioux City 3 F

CBB

Minnesota State 9 Wayne State 4 F

Minnesota State 11 Wayne State 2 F

SOCC

Bishop Heelan 3 S.C West 2 F/2OT

Le Mars 7 CBAL 1 F

S.C West 0 Bishop Heelan 4 F

S.C North 3 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 F

Western Christian 4 Storm Lake 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 S.C North 8 F

CBAL 11 Le Mars 1 F

CBTJ 0 S.C East 7 F

