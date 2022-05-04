Heelan Sweeps in rivalry games, North Stars down SBL
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - USHL
Waterloo 0 Sioux City 3 F
CBB
Minnesota State 9 Wayne State 4 F
Minnesota State 11 Wayne State 2 F
SOCC
Bishop Heelan 3 S.C West 2 F/2OT
Le Mars 7 CBAL 1 F
S.C West 0 Bishop Heelan 4 F
S.C North 3 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 F
Western Christian 4 Storm Lake 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 S.C North 8 F
CBAL 11 Le Mars 1 F
CBTJ 0 S.C East 7 F
