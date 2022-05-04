Advertisement

Iowa Democrats apply to stay first in nation for caucuses

Iowa Democrats announced Wednesday they've submitted a letter of intent to the Democratic...
Iowa Democrats announced Wednesday they've submitted a letter of intent to the Democratic National Committee.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats announced Wednesday they submitted a letter of intent to the Democratic National Committee.

They’re fighting to keep their status as first in the nation for caucuses leading up to the Presidential election.

Last month, the DNC stripped Iowa of that honor. The Iowa Caucuses drew a lot of criticism in 2020 after Democrats couldn’t declare a winner because of accuracy concerns.

One of the criteria a state must now fulfill when applying is diversity, but that’s something Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said Iowa can accomplish.

“If their focus is racial diversity, I would say, first of all, there would be no President Obama without Iowa,” Wilburn said. “We have great grassroots strength here, they help shape and inform messaging for the presidential candidates, so our well-organized network of Democratic activists are ready to mobilize behind any of the candidates that have an exciting progressive message.”

The Republican National Committee has already said Iowa will still go first for their party.

Willburn has been working with Iowa’s Republican Party chair to maintain both parties as first in the nation.

See the full letter here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Rick and Adam Weiland, founder and co-founder of "Dakotans for Health," submitted roughly...
“Dakotans for Health” submits signatures for an initiated law Medicaid expansion ballot measure
State Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) is on the receiving end of a negative political...
SD House lawmaker initiates billboard campaign against Sen. Lee Schoenbeck
Decker: SCOTUS abortion draft ruling
SCOTUS reversing Roe v. Wade won’t ban abortion in Iowa immediately
Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska Legislature could call special session to again attempt abortion ban ‘trigger law’