Muskies get win over Waterloo, taking them to the Western Conference Finals

The Musketeers won out against the Waterloo Blackhawks Tuesday, sending them to the conference...
The Musketeers won out against the Waterloo Blackhawks Tuesday, sending them to the conference finals.
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Muskies will be heading to the post-season after a 3-0 win over the Waterloo Blackhawks.

After a tough game three loss last night to Waterloo, the Muskies found themselves in a do-or-die situation Tuesday night. Throughout their recent games, the Muskies were struggling with capitalizing on scoring opportunities. But tonight they were able to overcome those challenges and score a much-needed win.

With this win, the Muskies will head to the Western Conference Finals where they will take on Tri-City in a best of five series starting this weekend.

Be sure to tune in to News 4 at Ten for our full recap of the game.

