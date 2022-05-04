Muskies get win over Waterloo, taking them to the Western Conference Finals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Muskies will be heading to the post-season after a 3-0 win over the Waterloo Blackhawks.

After a tough game three loss last night to Waterloo, the Muskies found themselves in a do-or-die situation Tuesday night. Throughout their recent games, the Muskies were struggling with capitalizing on scoring opportunities. But tonight they were able to overcome those challenges and score a much-needed win.

With this win, the Muskies will head to the Western Conference Finals where they will take on Tri-City in a best of five series starting this weekend.

Be sure to tune in to News 4 at Ten for our full recap of the game.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.