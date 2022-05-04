Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Three people are facing charges after allegedly concealing the death of a baby.

The Norfolk Police Division says on April 26 officers started investigating a report that a 17-year-old girl had given birth prematurely to a baby which died at home. Police allege the teenager enacted a plan to bury the child’s body at an undisclosed location.

After conducting interviews, police discovered two individuals assisted the teenager with burying the body. Police say those two individuals led authorities to the location of the buried body.

The body was located north of Norfolk, and authorities proceeded to exhume the body and have it undergo an autopsy. It was later confirmed that the baby was stillborn.

The investigation continued and on May 3 police issued misdemeanor charges to three people connected to the incident.

The 17-year-old was charged with concealing the death of another person and false reporting. Jessica Burgess, 41, of Norfolk was also charged with concealing the death of another person and false reporting. Tanner Barnhill, 21, of Norfolk was charged with concealing the death of another person.

