Production on Field of Dreams TV series to begin this summer

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” is set to begin production in Iowa this summer.

Universal Studio Group made the announcement on Tuesday.

The series will stream on Peacock.

Filming locations will be in Polk, Mahaska, Clinton, and Boone counties.

The series will be a limited adaptation of the film with a “reimagined mixture of family, baseball, and the magic connecting those themes.”

