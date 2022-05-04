Sheriff: Nails intentionally placed on highway have damaged multiple law enforcement vehicles

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A sheriff’s office in northeast Nebraska is reporting that several of their vehicles have been damaged after nails were placed on a highway crossover.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, a large number of construction nails were intentionally placed along a crossover on Highway 35 near Woodland Park. The spot is where law enforcement vehicles often park to monitor traffic and possible speeding.

The sheriff’s office says these nails have damaged at least three of their vehicles and possibly a state patrol vehicle.

“The cost of fixing or replacing damaged tires falls on the taxpayer,” said the sheriff’s office in a press release.

The nails have been collected as evidence, and the area along Highway 35 has been cleaned. It is unknown at this time who placed the nails at that spot.

Here's a close-up look at the construction nails the Stanton County Sheriff's Office had to remove from a Highway 35 crossover. (Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

