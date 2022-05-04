Advertisement

Showers move back into Siouxland from Wednesday night through Thursday night

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of clouds and cool temperatures all across Siouxland.

Tonight the clouds will start to bring some light rain showers to the area with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll continue to see scattered showers throughout the day on Thursday and still a chance into Thursday night with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday will start with plenty of clouds before we start to see a few breaks in those clouds by the afternoon with highs a bit warmer in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday finally turns into a pretty nice day for us with highs near 70 although a stronger wind does move in.

By Saturday night, we’ll see a chance of a few thunderstorms while some showers could linger into Sunday with highs again near 70.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the rain chances in our forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Throughout the day today we will warm up to the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. In...
Cloudy skies take over Siouxland Wednesday with rain chances on the horizon
Future Track
More rain chances move into Siouxland for the middle of the week
The rest of today you can expect decreasing cloud cover and a bit of warmth to return to the...
Lingering showers in the east and cloudy skies take over Tuesday morning
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Some showers into tonight with a slow progression toward warmer weather