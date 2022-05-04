Showers move back into Siouxland from Wednesday night through Thursday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of clouds and cool temperatures all across Siouxland.

Tonight the clouds will start to bring some light rain showers to the area with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll continue to see scattered showers throughout the day on Thursday and still a chance into Thursday night with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday will start with plenty of clouds before we start to see a few breaks in those clouds by the afternoon with highs a bit warmer in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday finally turns into a pretty nice day for us with highs near 70 although a stronger wind does move in.

By Saturday night, we’ll see a chance of a few thunderstorms while some showers could linger into Sunday with highs again near 70.

I’ll be taking a closer look at the rain chances in our forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.