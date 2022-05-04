Sioux City Farmers Market now open for the season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Farmer’s Market is open, and that means summer is almost here.

The first day of the market was a bit gloomy, but a roster of vendors still turned out. Becky Barnes, the market manager, says the market has a little bit of everything for everyone.

In total, about 42 vendors have signed up to participate.

“It’s a lot of community. People love it down here. They come and they stay for a couple of hours. They shop, they eat, they talk with the farmers, they talk with all the vendors, the businesses that make their stuff,” said Barnes.

The Farmers Market runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday through the month of October.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.