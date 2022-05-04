Advertisement

Star Wars actor coming to Sioux City

ACME Comics and Collectables will host a Star Wars actor in September.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today is May 4th. And for “Star Wars” fans, it’s a big day.

It’s “May the 4th” -- a play on the movie’s famous line, “May the Force be with you.”

Sioux City’s ACME Comics announced a Star Wars “meet and greet” that’s coming up in the fall. The event will be on Sept. 17 and will include an actor from the series.

“It’s the modern-day fairy tale. Basically, it’s a story of good versus evil and how good can prevail but evil kind of gets along there somehow too. And it just has its own meaning in today’s life, and I think it’s more poignant now than it ever has,” said Kevin McGarry, the store’s co-owner.

The meet-and-greet actor hasn’t been announced. But there’s no cost for admission to the event in September.

