Around Siouxland: Sioux City’s Historic Preservation Week

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s time for Sioux City’s Historic Preservation Week.

Sioux City’s Historic Preservation Week is a week full of events to basically share the history of Pearl Street in Sioux City. There will be things like scavenger hunts, trivia contests, and tours of popular downtown Sioux City locations.

Sioux City’s Historic Preservation Week will take place the week of May 14th to May 20th.

If any additonal information is needed, you can visit their website here.

