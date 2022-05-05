Advertisement

Dakota County sheriff candidates name their top priorities ahead of election

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) - The next Dakota County, Nebraska, Sheriff will be decided next Tuesday during the primary election.

With no Democrats in the race, next Tuesday is really the only chance residents of Dakota County have to make their voices heard in the sheriff’s race.

The two candidates are incumbent Sheriff Chris Kleinberg and former Deputy Kevin Rohde. Both say they’d like to increase wages for department employees.

But the two differ on some of their top priorities. Kleinberg says he wants to finalize the expansion of the Dakota County Jail, which would bring revenue into the county by housing more federal pre-trial detainees.

“The selling point to my staff for that was to bring revenue in so I could get their wages up to what the surrounding communities pay. Because right now, we don’t have any applications for even corrections (officers),” said Kleinberg.

Rohde is the challenger. He hopes to allow the department’s lone investigator to handle more non-violent cases.

“I would allow our investigator to handle many more cases... more of the property crime cases. Because currently the way it’s handled now is that the deputies themselves handle almost all investigations,” said Chris Rohde.

The primary election is next Tuesday, May 10. Polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

