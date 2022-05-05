Drier conditions to return as temperatures will start to warm up

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cool, gloomy day has given Siouxland more much-needed rain.

Tonight we’ll see light showers and patchy fog continue with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will give us at least a little clearing and as long as we see a bit of sunshine high temperatures will be warmer in the mid 60s.

The warming trend will continue into Saturday when the wind will be picking up leading to highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

By Saturday night, some thunderstorms will be rumbling through the region with the strongest of storms likely to be in western Siouxland.

Then we could see some more showers, and maybe some thunderstorms, into Sunday with highs on Mother’s Day in the low 70s.

Then for those missing real warmth, that will start to move in next week with highs near 80 by Monday.

