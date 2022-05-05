Feenstra discusses emergency contraception as abortion, maternal healthcare during Sioux City visit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - During a visit to Sioux City, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-IA, was asked if he considers emergency contraceptives to be a form of abortion.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, as a recent leak from the U.S. Supreme court suggests, states will be able to decide if abortion is legal... and when life begins. In light of the draft opinion, some conservatives have said drugs like “Plan B,” known as the morning after pill, could also be outlawed.

The drugs are currently readily accessible in Iowa from a pharmacist without a prescription, and are available at Siouxland Community Health Center, where Feenstra was visiting, according to the clinic’s website.

“I again... I just want to say how important it is that we look at life and I think every life is important. And we have to take care of the mother and that life,” said Feenstra.

Feenstra’s visit Thursday was to receive the “Distinguished Community Health Advocate Award”.

During his visit, Feenstra also discussed the importance of maternal health care. The congressman says family doctors should be more involved in birthing babies because those family care doctors are more readily accessible in rural areas.

Feenstra said ten maternity units have closed across Iowa in the ‘last several years.’

“And so what this is doing is creating health care deserts in our state where women are traveling from 50 to 100 miles just to get maternity care. And so when they have to deliver and they have to travel 100 miles, that really creates a bad outcome,” said Feenstra.

Feenstra claims the closing of maternity units has a direct correlation to an increase in the infant mortality rate in the state.

