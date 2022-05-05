Advertisement

Feenstra discusses emergency contraception as abortion, maternal healthcare during Sioux City visit

Congressman Randy Feenstra speaks in Sioux City after winning an award Thursday.
Congressman Randy Feenstra speaks in Sioux City after winning an award Thursday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - During a visit to Sioux City, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-IA, was asked if he considers emergency contraceptives to be a form of abortion.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, as a recent leak from the U.S. Supreme court suggests, states will be able to decide if abortion is legal... and when life begins. In light of the draft opinion, some conservatives have said drugs like “Plan B,” known as the morning after pill, could also be outlawed.

The drugs are currently readily accessible in Iowa from a pharmacist without a prescription, and are available at Siouxland Community Health Center, where Feenstra was visiting, according to the clinic’s website.

“I again... I just want to say how important it is that we look at life and I think every life is important. And we have to take care of the mother and that life,” said Feenstra.

Feenstra’s visit Thursday was to receive the “Distinguished Community Health Advocate Award”.

During his visit, Feenstra also discussed the importance of maternal health care. The congressman says family doctors should be more involved in birthing babies because those family care doctors are more readily accessible in rural areas.

Feenstra said ten maternity units have closed across Iowa in the ‘last several years.’

“And so what this is doing is creating health care deserts in our state where women are traveling from 50 to 100 miles just to get maternity care. And so when they have to deliver and they have to travel 100 miles, that really creates a bad outcome,” said Feenstra.

Feenstra claims the closing of maternity units has a direct correlation to an increase in the infant mortality rate in the state.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Future Track
Drier conditions to return as temperatures will start to warm up
3 sets of twins born on same day at Iowa hospital
Central Iowa man charged in US Capitol insurrection
All mothers and babies are healthy.
3 sets of twins born on same day at Iowa hospital