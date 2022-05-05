Lakes Area News: $40,000 is up for grabs during this year’s Walleye Weekend

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - With warmer weather coming, people are getting outside and baiting their fishing hooks. And one important event in the Iowa Great Lakes kicks off this weekend.

The walleye season officially opens this weekend. This means it’s time for the annual Walleye Weekend.

Kiley Zankowski of the Iowa Great Lakes Area of Commerce says a lot of money is on the line again this year.

“We’re really excited to have this anniversary year of the 40th year, which means the prize went up to $40,000. So if you catch one of those tagged walleye over May 7 or 8 and you’re registered for the tournament, $40,000 is yours,” said Zankowski.

Zankowski encourages everyone to sign-up for the extended contest as well. She says it could be well worth it.

“If you do not register for that extended contest and you catch that fish, unfortunately, we’re not able to give you that prize money, so,” said Zankowski. “There’s thousands of dollars up for grabs for the first three tagged fish caught up until Aug. 31.”

Anyone wishing to participate has up until 11:59 p.m. Friday to get registered. You can learn how to register for the event here.

