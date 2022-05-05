Advertisement

Lakes Area News: $40,000 is up for grabs during this year’s Walleye Weekend

By Steve Schwaller
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - With warmer weather coming, people are getting outside and baiting their fishing hooks. And one important event in the Iowa Great Lakes kicks off this weekend.

The walleye season officially opens this weekend. This means it’s time for the annual Walleye Weekend.

Kiley Zankowski of the Iowa Great Lakes Area of Commerce says a lot of money is on the line again this year.

“We’re really excited to have this anniversary year of the 40th year, which means the prize went up to $40,000. So if you catch one of those tagged walleye over May 7 or 8 and you’re registered for the tournament, $40,000 is yours,” said Zankowski.

Zankowski encourages everyone to sign-up for the extended contest as well. She says it could be well worth it.

“If you do not register for that extended contest and you catch that fish, unfortunately, we’re not able to give you that prize money, so,” said Zankowski. “There’s thousands of dollars up for grabs for the first three tagged fish caught up until Aug. 31.”

Anyone wishing to participate has up until 11:59 p.m. Friday to get registered. You can learn how to register for the event here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Lakes Area News: $40,000 is up for grabs during this year’s Walleye Weekend
KTIV Muskies Preview 5-5-22
KTIV Bandits Undefeated 5-5-22
Candidates for Dakota County Sheriff speak out
Candidates for Dakota County Sheriff speak out
Chris Kleinberg, left, and Kevin Rohde, right, are running for Dakota County Sheriff.
Dakota County sheriff candidates name their top priorities ahead of election