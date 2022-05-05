LaunchPAD Children’s Museum announces this year’s summer camps

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has announced it is hosting six different camps for the summer.

According to a press release, LaunchPAD will host camps for children ages 5-10 starting June 6.

The camps will have two sessions each week. The sessions will be on Monday and Wednesday or on Tuesday and Thursday. Campers can register for the 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. sessions or the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. sessions. Museum officials say each session is limited to 12 children and spots are expected to sell out quickly.

“LaunchPAD Summer Camp season is always a favorite time of year at the museum,” said Shelby Schroeder, the museum’s education manager. “We love the opportunity to do crazy and messy experiments that children don’t get to do at home or school. Getting to see the camper’s faces light up as they learn makes all the hard work the staff puts in worth it.”

This year’s camps will include “Sloppy Science Camp,” Digging in the Dirt, “Tech Takeover,” “Animal Planet,” “Crazy Art” and “H2O Whoa!” Parents looking to learn more about the camps and how to register can do so at launchpadmuseum.com.

