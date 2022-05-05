Advertisement

Musketeers ready for Western Conference Finals with Tri-City

Three Sioux City Musketeers celebrate a goal in their shootout victory over the Tri-City Storm
Three Sioux City Musketeers celebrate a goal in their shootout victory over the Tri-City Storm(KSNB)
By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After putting together a near perfect performance in a decisive game 3 against the Waterloo Blackhawks, the Sioux City Musketeers are on to the next one. That next one just happens to be the Tri-City Storm who won the Anderson Cup having the best regular season record in the USHL.

The Storm feature some heavy hitters up top as Jeremy Wilmer lead the league in points, while Mitchell Miller and Cole O’Hara were both in the top ten. Goalie Arsenii Sergeev was the only goalie with a better goals allowed average than the Muskies Alex Tracy this season, but Sioux City has gotten to Sergeev putting up 6 goals on the Storm in their last matchup.

And, Tracy has somehow managed to be even better in the playoffs than he was in the regular season. With two teams capable of beating one another in many different ways there are very few things separating them, but Musketeers head coach Luke Strand believes the Muskies might just have the advantage.

“I like our balance I know they do have the high end with their guys in the top ten in scoring, but I don’t think anyone has as much depth scoring as we have and that’s going to be a big part,” said Musketeers head coach Luke Strand. “I guess we are comparable teams in a lot of ways and a lot of ways this could be the USHL finals right here.”

The Musketeers received a police escort as they took of for Kearney Nebraska, game one is Friday puck drops at 7:05 we’ll have the highlights right here on KTIV.

