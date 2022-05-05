Rock Steady Boxing provides a way to fight back against Parkinson’s disease

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Boxing in Wayne, Nebraska has given people with Parkinson’s disease a sense of hope and community, and a way to fight back.

Rock Steady Boxing is a boxing exercise class for people with Parkinson’s disease. It helps enhance their quality of life by providing strength and power.

The program, open since 2017, operates out of Providence Wellness Center in Wayne. The goal is to provide hope, joy, and laughter in a non-clinical environment.

Trainers say exercise is the best medicine for those with Parkinson’s because it can help improve their way of life.

“It’s hard and it’s sad. And it’s, it’s scary. But knowing that they can come here and fight back together and see the regression of some of the symptoms. Oftentimes, we hear, ‘I got my handwriting back,’ which is pretty cool,” said Heidi Keller, Providence Wellness Center Director.

Rock Steady Boxing also wants participants to know their Parkinson’s diagnosis does not define them.

The exercise group meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. It’s a community who celebrates every small victory.

“It improved people’s way of life. And if you go there and do the things they do, it’ll help you. And it makes everyday life easier, because you’re not struggling as much with the with the Parkinson’s, and it helps some of the symptoms. And also, it helps with the camaraderie and other people that have it,” said Randy Pedersen, Five-Year Rock Steady Boxing participant.

Pedersen helped fund and start the Wayne chapter of Rock Steady Boxing back in 2017. Currently, there are more than 870 affiliates of Rock Steady Boxing around the world. Rock Steady Boxing in Wayne is celebrating five years of service.

More information on how to get involved or attend a class in Wayne can be found on the chapter’s website, plus more information about the overall Rock Steady Boxing company can be found here.

