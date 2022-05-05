Scattered showers move through Siouxland Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Overnight light rain has continued to move through the KTIV viewing area. To start our Thursday morning temperatures are mild in the upper 40s and low 50s across the region.

Throughout the day today expect scattered showers across Siouxland with cooler temperatures. Highs today are expected to stay in the mid to upper 50s. The wind will stay at bay for the day with a light east northeast wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, there will be some light showers still in eastern Siouxland turning mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Lows will fall back into the 40s with a light breeze.

Some lingering showers are possible for Friday morning, but Friday we look to start clearing the skies and welcome warmer temperatures leading into the weekend.

For a complete look at our 10-day forecast and more rain chances in our future be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.