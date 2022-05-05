Advertisement

Scooter’s Coffee treats nurses and healthcare workers to a free drink on May 6

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate nurses and healthcare workers and help them fuel their day with a free drink of any size on Friday, May 6, for Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day.

“Nurses and healthcare workers have been going above and beyond in their communities—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We notice their efforts to keep us safe and healthy and want to show a small token of our appreciation for their resiliency and compassion,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee.

Representatives say the commitment and sacrifices of our nation’s healthcare heroes reflect Scooter’s Coffee values of integrity, love, humility, and courage.

To express gratitude, Scooter’s Coffee will treat nurses and healthcare workers to a free drink crafted with love at Scooter’s Coffee participating locations. According to a press release, the offer is valid for one per customer with Healthcare ID on May 6 only. The offer is not eligible for order ahead.

Scooter’s Coffee drinks include specialty espresso-based drinks, energizing Quenchers, fruit smoothies, teas, and more. Visit ScootersCoffee.com/Menu to discover a full menu of smooth and delicious offerings.

