South Sioux moves on to Nebraska district round with win over Blair
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a first half penalty-kick found the back of the net for the Cardinals, that ended up being the decider as South Sioux defeated Blair 1-0 in the Sub-District B-5 finals to move on in the post-season.
CBB
DMACC 5 - Northeast CC 13 F
CSB
Concordia 0 - Northwestern 8 F/5
Morningside 0 - Midland 3 F
Jamestown 1 - Morningside 4 F
College of Saint Mary 3 - Mount Marty 15 F
Mount Marty 5 - Northwestern College 3 F
Dordt 1 - Midland 2 F
Dordt 3 - Jamestown 1 F
SOCC
Blair0South Sioux City1F
