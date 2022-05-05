Advertisement

South Sioux moves on to Nebraska district round with win over Blair

By Austin Tanner
May. 4, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a first half penalty-kick found the back of the net for the Cardinals, that ended up being the decider as South Sioux defeated Blair 1-0 in the Sub-District B-5 finals to move on in the post-season.

