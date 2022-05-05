Advertisement

Undefeated Bandits look to keep rolling against Wyoming

Sioux City's Solomon St. Pierre rises high for the interception in the Bandits victory over...
Sioux City's Solomon St. Pierre rises high for the interception in the Bandits victory over Omaha.(KTIV)
By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After surviving an absolute thriller against the Omaha Beef the Sioux City Bandits sit undefeated at 5-0 and are the lone undefeated team left in the CIF. But, the boys in the bandanas are looking ahead as they travel to Wyoming for their matchup with the Mustangs.

The Bandits success has come from being the most balanced team in the CIF. Offensively Lorenzo brown leads an offense that can kill you either through the air, or on the ground.

Although Brown is third in the league in passing yards per game, the bandits throw less than anyone else and it isn’t even close. That’s because Kamal Cass and Drew Prohaska have been combining for an average of 98 yards per game on the ground.

Wyoming is a bit of a question mark sitting at 2-4 and already with their second head coach this season the Mustangs present an interesting challenge to Erv Strohbeen and company.

“I always revert back to at the start of the season we had no idea what Topeka would do we hadn’t seen Billings in ten years so we had no experience against that coach,” said Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen. “We just have to play Bandit football go in and prepare like we do every week and if something is giving us troubles we have the best players in the league and the best staff in the league so we’ll make adjustments kind of on the fly.”

Bandits will play the Mustangs on Saturday we’ll have a score at 10 on Saturday right here on KTIV.

