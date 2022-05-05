Advertisement

X's reveal 2022 spring training, "X-Hibition" schedule

X's announce 2022 spring training schedule
X's announce 2022 spring training schedule(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With just over a week to go until the start of the 2022 season, the Sioux City Explorers have announced their spring training schedule for this year. All dates and times are weather permitting.

Thursday May 5th: Practice @ Briar Cliff from 10:00 - 2:00

Friday May 6th: Practice @ MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park time TBD

Saturday May 7th: Exhibition Game @ Huron, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries at 2:00

Sunday May 8th: Practice @ MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park time TBD

Monday May 9th: Exhibition Game @ Lincoln, NE vs. Lincoln Saltdogs at 1:00

Tuesday May 10th: Exhibition Game @ Yankton, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries at 6:00

*Wednesday May 11th: Exhibition Game @ MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park vs. Lincoln Saltdogs at 1:00

Thursday May 12th: Night Practice @ MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park @ 7:00

*The exhibition game on Wednesday, May 11th which takes place at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park is free and open to the general public to attend.

The X’s open the 2022 season on the road at Kansas City on Friday, May 13th at 7:00 p.m. The first homestand will take place that following Tuesday, May 17th against Lake County at 7:05 p.m.

