Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 4 deaths reported
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion has badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital and officials report at least four people have died.
The office of Cuba’s president said in a tweet that Friday’s blast at the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana apparently was due to a gas leak.
It said search and rescue efforts were underway for people possible trapped.
Photos published by government news media show severe damage to the 96-room hotel, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky.
The website Cubadebate reported that a school next door had been evacuated.
