Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A “monstrous” event is coming to the Tyson Events Center!

This weekend, the Tyson is hosting Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. It’s the first time Hot Wheels has come to the Tyson, and the first time they’ve hosted monster trucks since 2017.

The event features wheelies, crushing cars, high-flying jumps, and a mechanical car-eating dinosaur named Megasaurus.

For many drivers like Christian Norman, being a part of the event is a dream come true.

“I was four years old when I went to my first ever monster truck show,” said Norman, driver of the Bigfoot Monster Truck. “And I always saw-- I watched Bigfoot on TV when I was a kid. And, you know, it just turned into an obsession over the years, you know? As a kid, I just said, ‘you know what, I want to be a monster truck driver.’ And it’s just, it really is an honor to actually represent and to drive the name in monster trucks: Bigfoot.”

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live features two shows on Saturday and one on Sunday. It also includes “The Crash Zone:” a pre-show meet and greet where spectators can meet the drivers and get up close and personal with the trucks.

Tickets are available now on the Tyson Events Center’s webpage.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.