Molina homers, Edman drives in three as Cards beat Giants

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by Albert Pujols, right, after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By JANIE McCAULEY
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yadier Molina homered leading off the third inning for his first RBI of the season, Tommy Edman hit a two-run single and another RBI single, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the stumbling San Francisco Giants 7-1.

Edman singled in the fifth to back right-hander Miles Mikolas and again in the Cardinals’ four-run seventh.

Tyler O’Neill added a two-run single that inning and Juan Yepez also singled home a run.

