Molina homers, Edman drives in three as Cards beat Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yadier Molina homered leading off the third inning for his first RBI of the season, Tommy Edman hit a two-run single and another RBI single, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the stumbling San Francisco Giants 7-1.

Edman singled in the fifth to back right-hander Miles Mikolas and again in the Cardinals’ four-run seventh.

Tyler O’Neill added a two-run single that inning and Juan Yepez also singled home a run.