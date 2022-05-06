Advertisement

Report: University fires sports medicine doctor amid sexual assault allegations

Dr. Kory Gill has reportedly been fired by Texas A&M University and facing sexual assault...
Dr. Kory Gill has reportedly been fired by Texas A&M University and facing sexual assault charges.(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A doctor who worked for Texas A&M University is under investigation after being charged with sexually assaulting two female patients last year.

KBTX reports Dr. Kory Lee Gill, 44, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault.

According to the university, Gill specialized in primary care sports medicine and was on the medical staff of Texas A&M Athletics. He also served as an assistant professor of Family & Community Medicine at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.

The 44-year-old was also affiliated with several other healthcare facilities in the Bryan-College Station area.

According to arrest reports from the Bryan Police Department, the first accusation against Gill surfaced earlier this year when a woman went to police to share her story.

Police said the woman told them she first met Gill at a clinic on A&M’s campus when she complained of pain, and he offered to treat her for free.

During a fourth treatment session in November 2021, the woman said Gill was drinking whiskey, and she had a drink with him as he told her the procedure would hurt.

The woman said she was sexually assaulted during this treatment. She blacked out and woke up hours later at her home but didn’t remember how she got there.

According to the report, she later confronted Gill about the assault, and he became emotional and apologized.

Bryan police said an investigator also notified them about new allegations from another woman who said she went to Gill for an exercise-related injury that he offered free treatment.

The woman told police that during a treatment session in April 2021, she was offered alcohol by Gill, and he appeared to be more intoxicated than usual. The woman said she was sexually assaulted during this visit and never returned.

According to reports, Gill has since been fired by A&M and no longer works at a clinic where he was contracted to do work through the university.

The 44-year-old continues to face criminal charges related to the ongoing investigation.

