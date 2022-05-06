S.C East slays Tigers in battle of the titans
Published: May. 5, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It only took an early first half goal from David Ochoa to put the Black Raiders on top of Spencer down at Olsen Stadium on Thursday night. East now moves to 9-3 on the season and first in the MRAC.
CSB
Wayne State 2 - Upper Iowa 3 F
SOCC
MOC-FV 1 - Western Christian (B) 5 F
Denison-Schleswig 4 - Carroll (G) 0 F
Le Mars 4 - BH/RV (G) 1 F
Unity Christian 0 - Sioux Center (B) 5 F
Storm Lake 1 - Spirit Lake (G) 4 F
Spencer 0 - S.C East (B) 1 F
