S.C East slays Tigers in battle of the titans

SC East downs Spencer
SC East downs Spencer(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It only took an early first half goal from David Ochoa to put the Black Raiders on top of Spencer down at Olsen Stadium on Thursday night. East now moves to 9-3 on the season and first in the MRAC.

CSB

Wayne State 2 - Upper Iowa 3 F

SOCC

MOC-FV 1 - Western Christian (B) 5 F

Denison-Schleswig 4 - Carroll (G) 0 F

Le Mars 4 - BH/RV (G) 1 F

Unity Christian 0 - Sioux Center (B) 5 F

Storm Lake 1 - Spirit Lake (G) 4 F

Spencer 0 - S.C East (B) 1 F

