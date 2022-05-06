Advertisement

Trace Adkins to perform at Battery Park

Trace Adkins will be performing at Battery Park on July 15.
Trace Adkins will be performing at Battery Park on July 15.(Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced the next act in its summer concert series.

The Hard Rock says Trace Adkins, with Eddie Montgomery, will perform on July 15 at Battery Park. Tickets go on sale on May 11.

Trace Adkins has been performing in country music for 25 years and has sold millions of albums and earned numerous awards. While Eddie Montgomery, a Kentucky native, has earned CMA, ACM and GRAMMY awards and nominations.

Upcoming concerts in Anthem

  • Dylan Scott on May 6
  • Jordan Fletcher with Briar Burns on May 13
  • Songblast: Dueling Guitars on May 20
  • SongBlast: Dueling Guitars on May 21
  • Puddle of Mudd on June 3
  • Chelcie Lynn on June 10
  • Glam Slam Metal Jam on June 25

Upcoming Concerts in Battery Park

  • Trace Adkins on July 15
  • Little Big Town on July 23

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Tink
Dog Walk Forecast: Tink
Throughout the day today we will see a gradual clearing with peeks of sunshine possible by this...
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Friday Morning Forecast
KTIV East downs Spencer 5-5-22
KTIV East downs Spencer 5-5-22
Jacklyn Fox and James Loomis address the audience at an open forum event
Woodbury County Attorney candidates speak to the public at open forum