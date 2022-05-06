Trace Adkins to perform at Battery Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced the next act in its summer concert series.

The Hard Rock says Trace Adkins, with Eddie Montgomery, will perform on July 15 at Battery Park. Tickets go on sale on May 11.

Trace Adkins has been performing in country music for 25 years and has sold millions of albums and earned numerous awards. While Eddie Montgomery, a Kentucky native, has earned CMA, ACM and GRAMMY awards and nominations.

Upcoming concerts in Anthem

Dylan Scott on May 6

Jordan Fletcher with Briar Burns on May 13

Songblast: Dueling Guitars on May 20

SongBlast: Dueling Guitars on May 21

Puddle of Mudd on June 3

Chelcie Lynn on June 10

Glam Slam Metal Jam on June 25

Upcoming Concerts in Battery Park

Trace Adkins on July 15

Little Big Town on July 23

