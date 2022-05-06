Trace Adkins to perform at Battery Park
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced the next act in its summer concert series.
The Hard Rock says Trace Adkins, with Eddie Montgomery, will perform on July 15 at Battery Park. Tickets go on sale on May 11.
Trace Adkins has been performing in country music for 25 years and has sold millions of albums and earned numerous awards. While Eddie Montgomery, a Kentucky native, has earned CMA, ACM and GRAMMY awards and nominations.
Upcoming concerts in Anthem
- Dylan Scott on May 6
- Jordan Fletcher with Briar Burns on May 13
- Songblast: Dueling Guitars on May 20
- SongBlast: Dueling Guitars on May 21
- Puddle of Mudd on June 3
- Chelcie Lynn on June 10
- Glam Slam Metal Jam on June 25
Upcoming Concerts in Battery Park
- Trace Adkins on July 15
- Little Big Town on July 23
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.