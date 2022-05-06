Advertisement

Warmer temperatures return leading into Mother’s Day weekend

By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a week of cooler temperatures and rain, we look to welcome a bit of warmth back to the region as we wrap up the work week. Cloudy skies are taking over to start the day with temperatures in the low 50s for many Siouxlanders.

Throughout the day today we will see a gradual clearing with peeks of sunshine possible by this evening. Temperatures are expected to get into the mid to upper 60s with a light eastern breeze between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will move in with a light southeastern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Overall, it is looking to be a calm night with lows back into the low 50s overnight.

As we look towards our Mother’s Day weekend both Saturday and Sunday have highs expected to get into the 70s, but rain chances and even some strong thunderstorms are possible by late Saturday night. Several of our western counties are in a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday night, if storms do get rolling, we could see some strong winds and small sized hail as the primary threats.

For all the latest weather details and a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

