Advertisement

Warmer weather moves in along with a chance of weekend thunderstorms

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A mixture of sun and clouds today gave us enough sunshine to get high temperatures into the 60s for the first time in this month of May.

Conditions will stay quiet tonight and under a partly cloudy sky lows will be near 50 degrees.

The wind will be picking up for the day on Saturday.

Expect highs Saturday to get into the low to mid 70s with a steady south wind between 15 and 25 miler per hour.

Thunderstorms will form west of the KTIV viewing area early Saturday night and then move from west to east across the area into Sunday morning.

The storms will have the best chance of being strong to severe in the western parts of Siouxland where some hail and high winds will be the biggest threats.

Some showers or thunderstorms could linger into Sunday as well with highs in the upper 60s for Mother’s Day.

A more summer-like feel will then move into the region starting Monday when highs could end up going into the low 80s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your weekend and 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

Throughout the day today we will see a gradual clearing with peeks of sunshine possible by this...
Warmer temperatures return leading into Mother’s Day weekend
Future Track
Drier conditions to return as temperatures will start to warm up
Throughout the day today expect scattered showers across Siouxland with cooler temperatures....
Scattered showers move through Siouxland Thursday
Future Track
Showers move back into Siouxland from Wednesday night through Thursday night