Warmer weather moves in along with a chance of weekend thunderstorms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A mixture of sun and clouds today gave us enough sunshine to get high temperatures into the 60s for the first time in this month of May.

Conditions will stay quiet tonight and under a partly cloudy sky lows will be near 50 degrees.

The wind will be picking up for the day on Saturday.

Expect highs Saturday to get into the low to mid 70s with a steady south wind between 15 and 25 miler per hour.

Thunderstorms will form west of the KTIV viewing area early Saturday night and then move from west to east across the area into Sunday morning.

The storms will have the best chance of being strong to severe in the western parts of Siouxland where some hail and high winds will be the biggest threats.

Some showers or thunderstorms could linger into Sunday as well with highs in the upper 60s for Mother’s Day.

A more summer-like feel will then move into the region starting Monday when highs could end up going into the low 80s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your weekend and 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

