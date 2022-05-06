Advertisement

Woodbury County Attorney candidates speak to the public at open forum

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa primary elections are less than five weeks away, and on Thursday night voters had a chance to hear from candidates in the race for Woodbury County Attorney.

Republicans Jacklyn Fox and James Loomis shared their goals and priorities for the position of county attorney, as well as answered questions from the audience.

It was a chance for the community to meet the candidates, and ask questions.

Some of the questions focused on Fox and Loomis’s trial experience, the local crime rate, and how they could keep the community involved.

Loomis said he feels engagement, communication, and partnership goes hand-in-hand with keeping the community safe.

“I think when you’re engaged with law enforcement, and you’re engaged with community leaders, when you communicate with those same folks, you form a partnership. And that partnership is what allows you to serve effectively. So you know what’s going on not just in Sioux City, but in all the communities of Woodbury County,” said James Loomis, Woodbury County Attorney candidate.

Fox says transparency is one of her priorities. One of her ideas is to create a social media page to keep the public updated on cases.

“I think this is important too, with regard to transparency, because that way not only does it communicate with the public what’s really going on, but it also motivates our prosecutors to do a better job because they know that that’s going to be out there therefore holding them accountable as well,” said Jacklyn Fox, Woodbury County Attorney candidate.

The winner of the June 7th Republican primary for Woodbury County Attorney will face incumbent Democrat Patrick “PJ” Jennings in the November general election.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look from our Prospect Hill weather cam showing a semi rolled over on Virginia Street.
Minor injuries reported after semi rollover on Virginia Street
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Norfolk police charge three people with concealing the death of an infant
A B-17 Bomber
Siouxlanders will have the chance to fly in vintage aircraft
Ethan Hewitt, left, and Collin Muston-Rosewall, right, are accused of being involved in a...
Police: 2 men arrested after Sunday shooting in Sioux City
The aftermath of the fire that struck a mobile home in South Sioux City, NE
Firefighters respond to multiple house fires Monday

Latest News

KTIV East downs Spencer 5-5-22
KTIV East downs Spencer 5-5-22
Woodbury County Attorney candidates meet voters
Lakes Area News: $40,000 is up for grabs during this year’s Walleye Weekend
Total Motors presents a donation check to Le Mars Fire Rescue
Total Motors makes donation to Le Mars Fire Rescue for a new grass fire truck