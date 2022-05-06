Woodbury County Attorney candidates speak to the public at open forum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa primary elections are less than five weeks away, and on Thursday night voters had a chance to hear from candidates in the race for Woodbury County Attorney.

Republicans Jacklyn Fox and James Loomis shared their goals and priorities for the position of county attorney, as well as answered questions from the audience.

It was a chance for the community to meet the candidates, and ask questions.

Some of the questions focused on Fox and Loomis’s trial experience, the local crime rate, and how they could keep the community involved.

Loomis said he feels engagement, communication, and partnership goes hand-in-hand with keeping the community safe.

“I think when you’re engaged with law enforcement, and you’re engaged with community leaders, when you communicate with those same folks, you form a partnership. And that partnership is what allows you to serve effectively. So you know what’s going on not just in Sioux City, but in all the communities of Woodbury County,” said James Loomis, Woodbury County Attorney candidate.

Fox says transparency is one of her priorities. One of her ideas is to create a social media page to keep the public updated on cases.

“I think this is important too, with regard to transparency, because that way not only does it communicate with the public what’s really going on, but it also motivates our prosecutors to do a better job because they know that that’s going to be out there therefore holding them accountable as well,” said Jacklyn Fox, Woodbury County Attorney candidate.

The winner of the June 7th Republican primary for Woodbury County Attorney will face incumbent Democrat Patrick “PJ” Jennings in the November general election.

