Bicycle Rodeo teaches kids how to safely ride bikes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Cyclists hosted its annual Bicycle Rodeo to help kids of all ages learn the rules of the road, traffic signs, and safety tips.

They were out at the Farmers Market in the morning, and Morningside Library Saturday afternoon. The event is hosted with the help of the Iowa Bike Coalition and Opportunities Unlimited.

Siouxland Cyclists say it’s important to teach these tips at a young age.

“We just want them to learn how to enjoy riding, getting out and getting exercise and recreation, but also learning the safe rules of the road and being able to interact with pedestrians and motorists as well,” said Kati Bak, Siouxland Cyclists Bicycle Rodeo Representative.

One rider came in style with her bike and helmet to learn how to ride her bike safely.

“I picked it out because I like these flowers on them. And it looks pretty. And it’s the same size for me,” said Mia Zanter, Rider From Sloan, IA.

The Sioux City Police Department was also out to ride along with the cyclists and have some fun.

