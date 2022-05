SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After going back and forth for nearly all of three quarters with 30 seconds left on the clock the Sioux City Musketeers and Tri-City Storm were tied up at 4 a piece. But with 5 seconds left a barrage of shots finally snuck the puck past Arsenii Sergeev to shoot the Muskies to a 5-4 lead and eventual victory.

