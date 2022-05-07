LIVE AT 7PM: Debate with Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate from Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Tonight at 7 p.m. the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate from Iowa will participate in a debate ahead of the June 7 primaries.

KTIV has partnered with three other TV stations in Iowa to broadcast the debate from Des Moines. It’ll be co-moderated by KTIV’s Matt Breen, KCCI’s Eric Hanson, KWQC’s Hernan Gutierrez and KCRG’s Ethan Stein.

The candidates participating in the debate are Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken and Glenn Hurst.

The broadcast will be available are channel 4.1 over the antennae, on KTIV’s Facebook page and within this article.

