MercyOne celebrates the hard work of nurses on Nurse Appreciation Day

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday, May 6, is National Nurse Appreciation Day and the start of Nurse Appreciation Week.

MercyOne in Sioux City has been celebrating and showing thanks to its nurses all week. On Friday, the nurses were rewarded with some massages from a local institute. Nurses also received free breakfast and lunch on Friday, as well as treats and coffee throughout the week.

One nurse says she constantly feels the love from the community, not just on Nurse Appreciation Day.

“You know, sometimes people just, they remember you but you don’t remember them. You see so many patients, but, you know, you might walk into Walmart, and somebody says, ‘Oh, I recognize you, you took care of my family’ or ‘You took care of me.’ So, you know, it’s not just nurses day that people appreciate you, they appreciate you all the time. And you know, honestly, you know, it feels really good to see that,” said Chasity Soto, MercyOne Post Critical Care Nurse.

Many other Siouxland businesses have jumped in to say thank you, like Scooters Coffee, which provided a free drink to all nurses and healthcare workers on Friday.

