Nebraska Gov. candidate Brett Lindstrom visits South Sioux City

Nebraska Gov. candidate Brett Lindstrom connecting with people in South Sioux City, Nebraska
Nebraska Gov. candidate Brett Lindstrom connecting with people in South Sioux City, Nebraska(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - We are getting closer to the Nebraska primary election on Tuesday, and one candidate for Nebraska Governor made a stop South Sioux City on Saturday.

Republican candidate Brett Lindstrom hosted a meet and greet at The Koffie Knechtion. It was a chance for him to hear from voters about issues that concern them.

Lindstrom has been traveling across Nebraska for the past 300 days, and says it’s important to meet all types of people. He says visiting different communities gives him the opportunity to see and hear the needs of the people.

“Again, part of traveling the state is, is learning about the unique challenges that each community has. And so what we’ll do starting Tuesday, and then November, is continue to go back out and start putting pencil to paper to do those things that we need to accomplish with roads funding with rural broadband housing,” said Brett Lindstrom, Candidate for Nebraska Governor.

There are nine Republicans and two Democrats in the primary race for Governor of Nebraska.

