SCPD reports Grandview Park bandshell vandalized Friday

Graffiti can be seen over the shell, while some cleaning up has begun
Graffiti can be seen over the shell, while some cleaning up has begun
By Nathan Bauman
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department report that the Grandview Park bandshell has been vandalized Friday.

According to the SCPD, the graffiti is associated to a local gang. They also say that this type of crime is usually committed by juveniles.

The SCPD has no further information and is investigating the situation at this time

