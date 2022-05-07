SCPD reports Grandview Park bandshell vandalized Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department report that the Grandview Park bandshell has been vandalized Friday.

According to the SCPD, the graffiti is associated to a local gang. They also say that this type of crime is usually committed by juveniles.

The SCPD has no further information and is investigating the situation at this time

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.