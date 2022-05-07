SCPD reports Grandview Park bandshell vandalized Friday
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department report that the Grandview Park bandshell has been vandalized Friday.
According to the SCPD, the graffiti is associated to a local gang. They also say that this type of crime is usually committed by juveniles.
The SCPD has no further information and is investigating the situation at this time
