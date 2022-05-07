Sioux City Art Center prepares for grand opening of new Towers of Tomorrow exhibit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Art Center is getting ready to welcome families and kids of all ages to its newest exhibit called Towers of Tomorrow.

The Sioux City Art Center hosted a preview reception on Friday night for its board members.

The exhibit features skyscraper models made completely out of Lego, as well as four different Lego building stations. On Friday night, children had the opportunity to build their own skyscrapers out of Lego that will then be put on display.

The idea for the exhibit came from a Lego professional in Sydney, Australia, who made replicas of different skyscrapers around the world out of Lego.

“It’s a lot of fun. We have a hands on area at all times. But this is one of those rare instances where our exhibition is hands on friendly. So we have lots of activity areas, thousands of Lego bricks, and everyone can have a seat and grab the bricks and create your own skyscraper,” said Todd Behrens, Sioux City Art Center Director.

The grand opening of the new Towers of Tomorrow exhibit is on Saturday, May 7 from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the free reception.

The exhibit will be on display at the Sioux City Art Center through August 7.

