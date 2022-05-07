Advertisement

Sioux City comic book store gives out free comic books for Free Comic Book Day

People could take home four comic books for free from Acme Comics
People could take home four comic books for free from Acme Comics
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday was Free Comic Book Day so one Siouxland business jumped right in to be a part of the fun.

ACME Comics and Collectibles in Sioux City joined comic book stores around the world in giving out free comic books -- and a lot of people turned out.

At one point, the line of fans wrapped around the building. Some of people’s favorite comic book characters were there for photos as well.

Each person was able to take four free comic books. The entire store was 15-percent off for the day.

