Storms possible tonight with clouds lingering into Mother’s Day

Severe Weather Outlook
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Storms possible tonight with clouds lingering into Mother’s Day

We finally saw widespread 70s return to Siouxland although winds were once again gusting to 40 miles per hour at times.

Some thunderstorms will be forming tonight west of the KTIV viewing area then moving east through Siouxland right on into early Sunday morning.

Lows tonight will stay mild in the low to mid 50s.

We could see a few showers linger into the first half of the day Sunday and it will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

We’ll still have a breeze on Sunday, but it shouldn’t be quite as gusty as what we saw on Saturday.

Sunday night could bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to the region, although it’s looking like the best chances will be from northern Siouxland and points to the north with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Monday will bring a return of the sun and also bring with it more warmth with highs in the mid 80s with a south wind gusting to around 30 miles per hour.

Most of next week will be seeing temperatures stay well above average.

I’ll have more about your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 10.

