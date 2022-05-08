Big first period lifts Muskies to victory

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was four unanswered goals one from, Nick Pierre, another from Dylan James, and to from Ben Steeves in the first period that got the Musketeers a crucial game 2 victory.

They needed all four as the Storm put up 3 goals in a come back bid, but the Muskies clung to a 4-3 lead till the end to go up 2-0 in the series.

This means the Musketeers just need to win one out of the two games being hosted at the Tyson Events Center. Game three takes place on Tuesday, while game 4 (if necessary) will be on Wednesday

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.