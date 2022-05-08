Camp High Hopes offering fun activities for the summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Staff members at Camp High Hopes have been busy preparing for a fun and full summer camp season.

The Sioux City camp offers therapeutic recreational experiences for kids, teens, and adults with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses.

They offer 9 weeks of summer sleep away and day camp programs that are full of adapted activities… like archery, canoeing, fishing, and more. Even though the camp offers programs throughout the year, staff spend months preparing for their busiest season.

“We have been preparing for our busy summer camp season since last year,” said Sarah Morgan, Camp Director at Camp High Hopes. “Last September, actually. So that’s when we start planning, and hiring, and training. Finding out our schedules, working on our schedules, working on activities, everything. Enrolling campers too, that’s a big thing. So, this is our busiest season so we’ve been working on this for a very long time.”

Summer camp programs at Camp High Hopes begin in mid-June and run through mid-August. There are still spots available to sign up for sessions.

After receiving a grant from United Way this March, the camp is excited for what they can offer the campers this summer.

“We are really excited to be able to offer, you know, new programs, new themes this year,” said Morgan. “We have a couple new activities that are coming. We have some volunteers coming to build some activities that our campers will be able to participate in. So we are excited to be able to offer that.”

The nonprofit camp also has two fundraisers coming up in June, Rib Fest Roadside and Rib Fest.

For more on those events, check out the Camp High Hopes website here.

