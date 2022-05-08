Few Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Late Tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Parts of Siouxland picked up some rainfall late Saturday night into early Sunday morning with the higher totals northwest of Sioux City.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late tonight and an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out northwest of a line from Creighton to Vermillion to Spirit Lake. Hail to half-dollar size and damaging winds to 65 mph would be the main threats.

Windy conditions and warm temperatures will be the story for Monday in wake of the departing low. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are expected and a WIND ADVISORY is in place for areas around Spencer and Estherville. Highs will surge well into the 80s and some 90s are possible in Iowa.

Tuesday looks good with highs in the 70s and 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Eyes will then turn to Wednesday and Thursday as the next storm system moves in. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday west of a Sheldon to Sioux City line. We’ll watch these developments closely so stay tuned with Storm Team 4 for the latest. Temperatures will surge into the 80s and 90s and humidity levels will be higher as well with dewpoints in the 60s to near 70, so expect heat index values in the 90s for most both days.

Next weekend looks pleasant with a partly cloudy sky and highs back in the 70s, which is around average for this time of year.

